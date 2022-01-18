Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Scientific Games worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 18.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Scientific Games by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Scientific Games by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Scientific Games by 31.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,546,000 after acquiring an additional 535,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scientific Games by 48.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,298,000 after acquiring an additional 645,059 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

