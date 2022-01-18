Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $54,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK opened at $135.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $99.64 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

