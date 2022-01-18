MXC (MXC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $21.37 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One MXC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $234.07 million and approximately $21.37 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 44.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00348868 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008218 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001098 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.01 or 0.00978246 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About MXC

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

