My DeFi Pet (DPET) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.38 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00059403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.64 or 0.07455989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,283.89 or 1.00001451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00067235 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007660 BTC.

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

