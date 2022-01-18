Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

IWM traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,668,602. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.29 and its 200-day moving average is $223.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

