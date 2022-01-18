Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Has $167.21 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,294 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 61.4% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Chubb worth $167,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,890. The stock has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $201.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.38 and a 200-day moving average of $182.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.19.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

