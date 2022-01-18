Myriad Price Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $567.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 65.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000156 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,814,530,750 coins. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

