MyWish Trading 29.9% Higher This Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One MyWish coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. MyWish has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $7,537.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MyWish has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars.

