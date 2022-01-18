N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Short Interest Update

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in N-able by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in N-able by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 1,185,248 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in N-able by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 229,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 76,681 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in N-able in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,473,000.

N-able stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. 237,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,303. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. N-able has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.74 million. Equities analysts expect that N-able will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NABL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

