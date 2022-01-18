N-able (NYSE:NABL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.86

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 237732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on NABL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, N-able presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $88.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that N-able Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000.

About N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

