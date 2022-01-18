N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.40

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.84 ($0.05), with a volume of 2044941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.83 and a quick ratio of 22.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.17. The firm has a market cap of £6.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45.

N4 Pharma Company Profile (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. The company has a research collaboration with Nanomerics Limited to focus on the different formulations of Nuvec delivery system.

