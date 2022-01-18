Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,877,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHMD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,876,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,150. Nate’s Food has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Nate's Food alerts:

Nate’s Food Company Profile

Nate’s Foods Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of ready-to-use, pre-mixed pancake and waffle batter. It sells its product under the brand name Nate’s Homemade. The company was founded on January 12, 2000 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nate's Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nate's Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.