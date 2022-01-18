Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,877,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NHMD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,876,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,150. Nate’s Food has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
Nate’s Food Company Profile
Recommended Story: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Nate's Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nate's Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.