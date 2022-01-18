Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Update

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NATH traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277. The firm has a market cap of $227.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.41. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $32.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.1% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 374.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 244,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast food units. It involves in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

