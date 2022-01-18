National Bank Financial Boosts Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to C$59.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

GIL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,650. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 91.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 68,298 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.2% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,508,000 after acquiring an additional 236,033 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 347.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 230,132 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

