National Bank Financial Weighs in on Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$1.31. The firm had revenue of C$40.22 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

