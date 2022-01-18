National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Update

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,364,500 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 3,285,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 692.8 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTIOF. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

NTIOF traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $80.71. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,350. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $88.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

