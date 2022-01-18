National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$100.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$103.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$71.57 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$99.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Denis Girouard purchased 11,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,171.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,399,871.76. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell bought 31,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400,593.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,222 shares in the company, valued at C$1,763,421.12. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,240 shares of company stock worth $4,198,044.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

