National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on National Bank of Greece from €3.30 ($3.75) to €4.00 ($4.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of National Bank of Greece stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. National Bank of Greece has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

