National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Down 31.4% in December

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,600 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the December 15th total of 993,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ NESR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 300,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after buying an additional 829,253 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,928,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,010,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,317 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 631,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 355,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.