National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Short Interest Down 31.4% in December

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,600 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the December 15th total of 993,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ NESR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 300,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.95.
National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.