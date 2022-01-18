National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 16.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In related news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $441,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,962 shares of company stock worth $1,306,164. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NFG opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $65.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.47.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.