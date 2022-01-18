National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Update

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the December 15th total of 740,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NGG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $764.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.80. 373,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $74.07.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 330.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in National Grid by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

