National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the December 15th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of National HealthCare stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,112. National HealthCare has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.74 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,782,000 after buying an additional 33,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,626,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 309,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.