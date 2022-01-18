Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.60

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.60 and traded as high as $38.34. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 23,255 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $468.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 30.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.30%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

