Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GASNY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.06%.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

