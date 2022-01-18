Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $16.46 million and $48,702.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003093 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003138 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00014863 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010174 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,651,187 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

