Navient (NAVI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Navient to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Navient has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a current ratio of 27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navient stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Navient worth $21,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Barclays decreased their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

