Neenah (NYSE:NP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.84

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.84 and traded as high as $49.84. Neenah shares last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 46,423 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.08 million, a P/E ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.84.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $267.90 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Neenah’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Neenah’s payout ratio is -387.76%.

In other Neenah news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $27,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret S. Dano sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $60,291.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,075 shares of company stock valued at $110,263 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after buying an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,424,000 after buying an additional 48,541 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 1.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 94,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah (NYSE:NP)

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

