Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Shares Down 5.1%

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. 67,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 47,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLLSF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.