Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

NEMTF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nemetschek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.40. Nemetschek has a one year low of $61.95 and a one year high of $127.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.