NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 80,870 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $24.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.78 million, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 3.17.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 70.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 81.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 256,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 69,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

