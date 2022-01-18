NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 80,870 shares.The stock last traded at $24.00 and had previously closed at $24.62.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NeoGames from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.78 million, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 3.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in NeoGames in the 2nd quarter worth $47,045,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 70.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 672,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 81.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 569,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 256,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGames by 20.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 409,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after acquiring an additional 69,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluegrass Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bluegrass Capital Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.
About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
