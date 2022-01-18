Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NEOG stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $37.32. 551,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,105. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neogen by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

