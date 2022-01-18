NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after buying an additional 1,170,745 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,625,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,719,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

