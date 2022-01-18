Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Update

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 402,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neovasc during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Neovasc by 60.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCN remained flat at $$0.46 on Tuesday. 164,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,767. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Neovasc had a negative net margin of 979.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neovasc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.