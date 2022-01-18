NestEGG Coin Market Cap Reaches $143,001.84 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $143,001.84 and approximately $960.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NestEGG Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00034331 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000737 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000060 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NestEGG Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NestEGG Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.