Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) PT Raised to CHF 140

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from CHF 135 to CHF 140 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.53. 244,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,360. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after buying an additional 164,983 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after buying an additional 151,291 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $13,571,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth $4,173,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth $2,344,000. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.