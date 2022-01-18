Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,653 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of Netflix worth $487,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Friday. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.77.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $519.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $614.06 and a 200-day moving average of $591.64. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $230.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.