Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $580.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $590.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.77.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $525.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $614.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17,848.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 23,798,143 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,347,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,455,494,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,732,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

