Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

In related news, insider Bradley Tank sold 2,776 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $35,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,003 shares of company stock valued at $64,038.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 50.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 130.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

