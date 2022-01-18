NeuLion (TSE:NLN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.08

NeuLion, Inc. (TSE:NLN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.08 and traded as high as C$1.11. NeuLion shares last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 3,382,379 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.08.

About NeuLion (TSE:NLN)

NeuLion, Inc provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content.

