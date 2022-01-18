NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 29.2% in December

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NURO stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 64,101,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,897. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.87. NeuroMetrix has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 19.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 113.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

