NevaCoin Price Tops $0.0100 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded down 37.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. NevaCoin has a market cap of $54,305.25 and $4.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NevaCoin has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar. One NevaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin (NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. The official website for NevaCoin is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

NevaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.