New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in December

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,898,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 1,477,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 527.4 days.

OTCMKTS:NHPEF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. New Hope has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

