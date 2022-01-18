New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in December

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,898,500 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 1,477,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 527.4 days.
OTCMKTS:NHPEF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.56. New Hope has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
New Hope Company Profile
