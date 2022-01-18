Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) was down 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 4,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 340,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Newegg Commerce by 99,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

