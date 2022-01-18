News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Holdings Cut by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,810 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in News by 2,486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of News during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. News Co. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

