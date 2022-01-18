NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $3.01 million and $1,557.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00337816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000875 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

