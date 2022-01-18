NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target boosted by analysts at Truist Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.60. 136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,640. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -103.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.85. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EJF Capital raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. EJF Capital now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 120.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

