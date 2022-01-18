NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,671.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.06 or 0.00914418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.69 or 0.00258424 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00036519 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000939 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00026108 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003828 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

