NEXT Market Capitalization Achieves $654,696.92 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $654,696.92 and $2,107.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.46 or 0.00336593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000872 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

