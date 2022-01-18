NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) versus Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Japan Airlines and NexTech AR Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 1 0 0 2.00 NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Airlines and NexTech AR Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines -39.98% -24.05% -10.86% NexTech AR Solutions -117.78% -127.92% -99.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Japan Airlines and NexTech AR Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $4.54 billion 1.37 -$2.69 billion ($2.46) -3.76 NexTech AR Solutions $13.20 million 8.83 -$11.64 million ($0.31) -4.32

NexTech AR Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Japan Airlines. NexTech AR Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Airlines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. engages in scheduled and non-scheduled air transport, aerial work, and aircraft maintenance services. It operates through the Air Transport and Others segments. The Air Transport segment engages in air transport business, airport passenger service, ground handling service, maintenance service, cargo service, passenger transport service and airport area business. The Others segment includes travel planning and sales. The company was founded on August 1, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

NexTech AR Solutions Company Profile

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

