NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.16. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on NEP. Raymond James lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 116.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,140,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $468,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 329.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,033,101 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $231,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,206 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 277.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,060,073 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $79,886,000 after purchasing an additional 779,074 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,826 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $156,101,000 after purchasing an additional 234,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 34.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,542 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $65,863,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 941,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.00. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Further Reading: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.